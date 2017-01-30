Rain, snow over hills likely at isolated places in upper areas

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Rain with snowfall over the

hills is expected at a few places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan,

Malakand and Hazara divisions during next 24 hours while foggy

conditions likely to prevail over plain area of Punjab, KP and

upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

However, cold and dry weather to persist over most parts of

the country during this time span, an official of Met office told

APP.

During last 24 hours rain with snowfall over the hills

occurred at a number of places in Malakand Division,upper FATA

and Gilgit-Baltistan while drizzle occured in Quetta, Zhob,

Rawalpindi and Faisalabad division.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained Kashmir:

Chitral 6 mm, Kalam, Parachanar 4mm.

Snowfall recorded was Kalam 2 inches and Skardu 4 inch.

Lowest temperatures Skardu -07øC, Malamjabba -05 øC, Astore

-03 øC, Gupis -02 øC, Muzaffarabad 14 C, Gilgit 06 øC, Peshawar 16

øC, Multan 23 øC, Islamabad 17 C, Faisalabad 20 C, Hyderabad 28 C

and Lahore 18 C, Karachi 26 C.