Rain predicted in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The met office Tuesday forecast widespread rain-thunderstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls in Upper Khyber Paktunkhwa , Upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while at scattered places in Queta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Bannu, D I Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D G Khan divisions during the next 24 hours.

Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir, Hazara, Quetta divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.