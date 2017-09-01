Rain in Karachi claims at least 14 lives in different incidents

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Heavy intermittent spells of rain
have been continuing since last night in Karachi, and 14 persons
have so far lost their lives due to electric shocks and other
incidents.
According to a private news channel, all the important highways
remain flooded and several traffic accidents have taken place. The
situation of water accumulation has been worse in urban and rural areas alike. Urban flooding and poor sewerage system has put a halt on daily
life.
Big markets and shops remained closed while a number of
employees remained absent from offices. The transport system also
remained compromised in the working hours.
Some animals that were to be sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha also
got killed by electrocution. Although the threat of storm has been
ruled out, still locals are facing a lot of difficulties as
streets are inundated with water.
The 2km area between Nagin Chowrangi and Power House
Chowrangi is flooded with rainwater, and situation seems out of
control as the management has failed to provide any relief to
people despite the declaration of emergency. Thousands of
motorbikes are stuck in water, and several cars have flowed.
Shadman Town is also flooded with rainwater, and Nazimabad
Underpass is representing scenes of swimming pool.
Due to showers, several grid stations tripped, and many
areas including Malir, Korangi, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Surjani
Town, P.E.C.H. Society, Gurumandir, Model Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal,
Sohrab Goth and Gulberg were deprived of electricity. Holiday was
also declared in schools.
The provincial and district government asked Pakistan Army
for help and contingents of soldiers arrived at the point to speed
up the sewerage system. Karachi locals voiced slogans in support
of Sindh Rangers, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army after they
helped to restore activities in their respective areas.
