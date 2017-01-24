Railways to rehabilitate 93 bridges upto June 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Pakistan Railways will repair 93 railway bridges upto June 2017 to ensure the safety of the passengers.

“Pakistan Railways had already rehabilitated 66 bridges,” official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The Railways administration desires to provide quick and safe journey to the travelling public within shortest possible time, they added.

“There are 13841 bridges including 532 major and 13309 minor

bridges over the system. Most of the bridges were constructed well

before partition, when Railway System was introduced in the

subcontinent and have completed their useful life, the sources

added.

They said that due to dedicated inspections and regular

maintenance, bridges are generally in satisfactory condition for

safe train operation.

In rehabilitation of flood damages, out of 69 bridges, 16

have been completed and remaining will be completed upto June 2017,

the sources added.

They said the rehabilitation bridges will ensure safety

standards, remove speed restrictions imposed on weak bridges, ensure

effective maintenance in reducing the operational cost and meet the

increased requirements of freight and passengers.