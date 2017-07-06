Railways to issue duplicate tickets to replace lost ones

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique has approved issuance of duplicate tickets to passengers who

lose their tickets.

According to official sources, under this system after the

online booking of tickets, Railway Reservation Offices will send

passengers an SMS on the mobile phones.

In case afterwards a passenger loses his ticket, passengers

will send an SMS along with the CNIC number to the Railways

helpline.

The helpline will respond with an SMS through which the

passenger will get details of his train name, date of journey and

seat number.

After this, the railway official will issue a duplicate ticket

with a 10 percent fine.

According to Railways Director General Information Technology

Fahd Rahman, legal action will be taken against those who will

misuse the lost ticket.

Earlier, there was no policy to issue an alternative or

duplicate ticket.

The Railways minister will formally inaugurate the system

after issuance of duplicate tickets on experimental basis.

Meanwhile, Railways is also working on a plan of outsourcing

of trains to attract more revenue.