ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Pakistan Railways is all set to install around 300 trackers in trains by next week of January 2019 to enable passengers to track trains’ position and movements while traveling.
The installation of a tracking system will help Pakistan Railways for monitoring of trains’ movement and fuel expenditure, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
Railways to install 300 trackers in trains
