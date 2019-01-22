Railways to establish Complaint Centre in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):The Pakistan Railways has finalized all arrangements to establish an online Railways Complaint Centre in Islamabad that would start working from second week of February to redress passengers’ grievances without any delay.

“The passengers and other persons will be able to lodge their complaints against any staff of railways, cleanliness, timing of the trains round the clock through website or phone,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Answering a question, he said the department had started campaign against the passengers travelling without tickets, which significantly reduced the number of ticket dodgers.