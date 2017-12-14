Railways to award cash prizes to medal winners of Taekwondo Championship

LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP):The medal-winners of Pakistan Railways of the recently concluded National Taekwondo Championship will be awarded cash prizes to acknowledge their performance in the premier activity.

“Our team finished third in the event claiming altogether 20 medals, including three silver and 17 bronze, which is an encouraging performance on part of our martial art players,” said Rashid

Mehmood Butt, Sports Officer, Pakistan Railways, while talking to APP

here on Thursday. The Army won the championship and Wapda secured the second place.

He said Railways would soon host a reception in the honour of medal winners who would be given cash prizes as per policy of the department.

“Railways is playing its paramount role in the promotion of

country’s sports and we will be awarding prizes to our outstanding

players to recognize their hard work and efforts for bringing good

name for our institution,” he added.