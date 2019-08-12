Railways system to start extending best travelling services after laying ML-1 track: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Minister for Pakistan Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that railways would start extending fast travelling facilities to the passengers after laying ML-1 track system.

Talking to a private news channel programme , the minister said that Pakistan railways track system was laid in 1861 which caused delaying in trains. He said that last governments could not focus on new track system due to which, accidents were reported in some areas.

He said that previous governments did not pay attention to purchasing the best engines and boggies.

He said the credit goes to the working of the ministry which earned more than 10 billion during the period of last one year.