Railways ready to rerun all the trains: Sh. Rashid

RAWALPINDI, Apr 07 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said Pakistan Railways had completed all the arrangements to resume the train operation which was suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Talking to media persons here at Rawalpindi Railway Station after receiving consignment of masks and hand sanitizers, donated by China Railway Company he said, when Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce to end the lockdown and direct to resume train operation, 142 trains would be back on the track within 24 hours.

He inspected the quarantine center set up in coaches at the railway station and directed the authorities concerned to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Special quarantine centers were set up in the coaches of 40 trains, he said and informed that Pakistan Railways brought over 165,000 passengers from Karachi on trains till the last operational day.

He said, maintenance and repair work of all the coaches and locomotives was being completed during the suspension of the train operation and the staff of the Pakistan Railways was working day and night to complete the task.

He thanked the China Railway Group for donating 5000 masks and sanitizers for CDL Workshop and Carriage Factory workers.

Sheikh Rashid informed that precautionary measures had been adopted at all railway stations of the country against coronavirus and special quarantine gates had been installed at the railway stations prepared by Pakistan Railways.

A total of 5,000 masks would be distributed among railway laborers and workers to ensure their safety against the coronavirus, the minister said.

He said, “We have also ordered the purchase of 12 to 14 more ventilators for isolation centers while all railway hospitals across the country would be available to serve its employees in the wake of the coronavirus situation.”

He said, the railway authorities had been directed to conduct anti-coronavirus awareness campaign at all railway stations.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to provide relief to the citizens. Coronavirus was a challenge, being faced by the world and it was changing the political scenario of the world, he added.

The minister said developed countries with strong economies were struggling against the coronavirus pandemic, but assured that Pakistan government, despite its limited resources was tackling the issue boldly through effective planning and timely measures.

Sheikh Rashid also offered coaches for establishing a 2100 rooms quarantine hospital in Taftan.