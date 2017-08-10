Railways issues schedule of Azadi Train

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Ministry of Railways Thursday issued
schedule of Azadi Spacial Train which will encompass 15 days
journey.
The journey will start from Margalla Station on August 12 and
will culminate at Karachi Cantt Station on 25 August 2017, said a
press release issued here.
The Azadi Special Train will leave Margalla Station at 12:30
pm from Islamabad and will reach Peshawar Cantt at 4:30 pm. On
August 13 it will leave Peshawar Cantt at 10:30 am from Rawalpindi
and will be welcomed there at 7:15 PM.
It will leave Rawalpindi Railway Station on August 15 at 9:15
in the morning and will come to Lahore at 10:00 in the night time.
It will stopover in Lahore for two days and will leave for Multan on
August 17.
The Special Azadi Train will arrive at Multan at 11:30 PM and
on August 18 it will leave Multan at 9 am for Khanpur and will reach
there at 7:19 in twilight.
After a night stay the train will proceed from Khanpur at 8:30
am and will arrive at Sukkur at 8 pm. On 20 August will depart
Sukkur at 9:30 in the morning and will arrive at Sibbi at 8 in the
evening.
For residing there for a day will advance from Sibbi on August
21 at 7 in the morning and will arrive at Quetta at 5 in the
evening.
On August 23 Special Azadi Train will depart Quetta at 7 in
the morning and will arrive at Sukkur at 7:30 in the evening.
For staying there for a day will depart Sukkur on August 24 at
8 in the morning and will arrive at Nawab Shah at 7 in the evening
and through the same route will reach Tando Adam Hyderabad. It
will stay at Hyderabad for one night and via Kotri will lastly
depart for Karachi Cantt. On August 25 this journey will end at
Karachi Cantt at 6 pm.
Secretary Ministry of Railways Parveen Agha visited Carriage
Factory Islamabad (CFI) in order to check the making of Azadi Train.
She appreciated the efforts of M. Yusuf, Managing Director CFI
and his team.
Parveen Agha also appreciated efforts Railway’s Rawalpindi
Division and Lahore Division for the expedition of Azadi Train.
Aftab Akbar, Secretary Railway Board and Abdul Malik, DS
Rawalpindi also accompanied her.
She also visited Margalla Station to check the arrangements
made for inauguration of Azadi Train.
