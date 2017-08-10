Railways issues schedule of Azadi Train

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Ministry of Railways Thursday issued

schedule of Azadi Spacial Train which will encompass 15 days

journey.

The journey will start from Margalla Station on August 12 and

will culminate at Karachi Cantt Station on 25 August 2017, said a

press release issued here.

The Azadi Special Train will leave Margalla Station at 12:30

pm from Islamabad and will reach Peshawar Cantt at 4:30 pm. On

August 13 it will leave Peshawar Cantt at 10:30 am from Rawalpindi

and will be welcomed there at 7:15 PM.

It will leave Rawalpindi Railway Station on August 15 at 9:15

in the morning and will come to Lahore at 10:00 in the night time.

It will stopover in Lahore for two days and will leave for Multan on

August 17.

The Special Azadi Train will arrive at Multan at 11:30 PM and

on August 18 it will leave Multan at 9 am for Khanpur and will reach

there at 7:19 in twilight.

After a night stay the train will proceed from Khanpur at 8:30

am and will arrive at Sukkur at 8 pm. On 20 August will depart

Sukkur at 9:30 in the morning and will arrive at Sibbi at 8 in the

evening.

For residing there for a day will advance from Sibbi on August

21 at 7 in the morning and will arrive at Quetta at 5 in the

evening.

On August 23 Special Azadi Train will depart Quetta at 7 in

the morning and will arrive at Sukkur at 7:30 in the evening.

For staying there for a day will depart Sukkur on August 24 at

8 in the morning and will arrive at Nawab Shah at 7 in the evening

and through the same route will reach Tando Adam Hyderabad. It

will stay at Hyderabad for one night and via Kotri will lastly

depart for Karachi Cantt. On August 25 this journey will end at

Karachi Cantt at 6 pm.

Secretary Ministry of Railways Parveen Agha visited Carriage

Factory Islamabad (CFI) in order to check the making of Azadi Train.

She appreciated the efforts of M. Yusuf, Managing Director CFI

and his team.

Parveen Agha also appreciated efforts Railway’s Rawalpindi

Division and Lahore Division for the expedition of Azadi Train.

Aftab Akbar, Secretary Railway Board and Abdul Malik, DS

Rawalpindi also accompanied her.

She also visited Margalla Station to check the arrangements

made for inauguration of Azadi Train.