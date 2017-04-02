Railways freight capcity to double with induction of 55 locos: Saad

LAHORE, April 2 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique on Sunday said that Pakistan Railways freight capacity

would double with the induction of new 55 locomotives, which were

purchased in July last year.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 4,000 horse-power locomotives, purchased from American General Electric Company (GE).

He said the new locomotives, which could pull upto 3,400 ton load, would be used to transport coal to the coal-run power plants from Karachi port.

The minister said the locomotives used less fuel and were environment friendly.

Referring to the Sheikhupura accident, he said train driver Muhammad Latif and assistant driver Abdul Hameed had tried their best to save the lives of the passengers and lost their lives.

“Examination of the burnt engine showed that the driver tried his level best to apply emergency breaks till the last moment and it helped in reducing the intensity of collision

and saving the lives of passengers,” he added.

Saad Rafique said that the family of driver would get a financial assistance of Rs 7.7 million and that of assistant driver Rs 7.4 million.

Later, talking to the media, Saad Rafique said that every political party had its own agenda.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should think that raising slogans was easy but it was difficult to materialise them, adding that in the tenure of the incumbent government the condition of railways had improved a lot.