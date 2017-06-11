Railways Eid operation to benefit 500,000 passengers: Saad

LAHORE, June 11 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said the Pakistan Railways would provide travelling facility to more than 500,000 passengers through its Eid operation.

Addressing a meeting here, he said quota would be allocated for women, old and disabled people in Eid special trains. Some 33 per cent discount on the first and second day of Eid would be given on advance booking and window tickets, he added.

He said people’s trust in the Railways had been restored due to the efforts of PR officers and employees.

He said the number of railway passengers had increased to 15 million per annum, which was a good omen for the future of the department.

The minister said connecting people with their loved ones was a sacred duty and a pleasant responsibility which the Railways was fulfilling with dedication.

He said the Railways would provide travelling facility to 85,000 passengers on each day of Eid and additional coaches would be attached to trains for the purpose.