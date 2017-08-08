Railway Minister directs to give salary to employees before Eid

LAHORE, Aug 8 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad

Rafique has directed the authorities concerned to

ensure the provision of salaries to the railway employees

before Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the

minister said Eid-ul-Azha was expected on September 1

so the finance department of the Pakistan Railways should

ensure salary for August before Eid to employees.