Raheel Sharif visits Shabbir Shaheed mausoleum

LAHORE, Sept 6 (APP): Former Chief of Army Staff General

(Retd) Raheel Sharif, visited the mausoleum of his elder

brother, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) at

Miani Sahib graveyard here on Wednesday.

The former army chief along with his wife laid floral

wreath and offered fateha.

Serving Army officers also laid floral wreath on the

grave and offered fateha at the graveyard to mark 52nd Defence Day being observed by the nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Major Shabbir Sharif

Shaheed is the only person ever who received both the Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat for his bravery in the war.He was also a recipient of Sword of Honour.

Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed,elder brother of General (retd) Raheel Sharif, was martyred at Sulemanki Headworks during the 1971 war and was awarded Nishan-e-Haider on his extraordinary gallantry.