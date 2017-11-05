Rafto Prize award conferred on Kashmiri human rights activists

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP): Two Kashmiri human rights activists from the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), Parveena Ahangar and Imroz Parvez, were awarded with the Rafto Prize 2017 in a ceremony held in Bergen, Norway.

The award was given in recognition of their decades-long struggle against abuses of human rights in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Conferment of the prestigious Rafto Prize to Kashmiri activists has brought attention of the world to the violations of human right in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the Foreign office said in a press release on Sunday.

Parveena Ahangar founded the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, which supports parents of missing and disappeared persons in the Indian occupied Kashmir whereas Imroz Parvez is a Kashmiri lawyer, civil rights activist, and founder of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.

Every year, the non-profit and non-partisan organization, Rafto Foundation for Human Rights, Norway, selects the most distinguished individuals in the fields of human rights and democracy from around the world for conferment of the prestigious Rafto Prize.

