Radio Pakistan to broadcast live ball-to-ball running Urdu commentary of PSL

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Radio Pakistan will broadcast live ball-to-ball running Urdu commentary of 4th Edition of Pakistan Super League 2019 from its Medium Wave network across the country from tomorrow (Thursday).

The commentary will be broadcast from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta, D.I.Khan and Gilgit stations. Dhanak FM-94 and FM-101 networks of Radio Pakistan will also broadcast live updates of PSL during their normal transmission.

A total of thirty-four matches will be played during the month long event. All PSL matches will be played at five venues including Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Lahore and Karachi.

According to Pakistan Standard time the running commentary of the matches will be broadcast live from Radio Pakistan stations daily at 4:30 pm (first match) and 9:00 pm (second match) . The opening ceremony will be broadcast live at 8:00 pm while the opening match will start at 10:00 pm tomorrow (Thursday).