Radd-ul-Fasaad to continue until targets achieved: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Friday chaired a high-level security meeting at PM House to

review Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and expressed resolve to continue

the offensive until all targets are achieved.

The meeting which was attended by senior civil and military

officials, agreed to continue the operation against terrorism in

all its forms and manifestations with the “fullest might of the

State”.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief General Qamar

Javed Bajwa, PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, National

Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and DG ISI

Lt.Gen. Naveed Mukhtar.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan had given immense sacrifices

in its own war against terrorism.

“We are fully determined to remain steadfast in our commitment

and duty to undertake all steps for eliminating terrorists without

any discrimination of geographic region, colour or sect,” he

stressed.

The Prime Minister said the across-the-board consensus among

all stake-holders and the overwhelming sentiments of people against

terrorism, guarantee the wining of this war.

The participants of the meeting underlined that the Operation

reflected the unilateral national resolve and commitment of complete

obliteration of terrorism from the entire country.

They reiterated that national unity and support were

indispensable for successful implementation of the anti-terror

strategy.