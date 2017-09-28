LAHORE, Sept 28 (APP): Famous film artiste and singer Rabi
Pirzada has said women are working shoulder to shoulder
with men in all sections of society.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, she said now women’s role
was not limited to showbiz as it had expended to other walks of life.
She said women were working on equal basis in government
departments, including judiciary, and in private companies too.
Rabi Pirzada lauds women’s role in society
