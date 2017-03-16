Rabbani urges strong linkages between senate, provinces

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani

Thursday underscored the need for strong linkages between the Senate and provincial assemblies.

He held an interaction with members of the provincial

assemblies at the Parliament House, a press release said.

He emphasized that strong connection with provinces would enable the Senate to protect rights of the under developed territories in a more effective manner.

Replying to various questions from the members of the

provincial assemblies, chairman Senate observed that 18th

Constitutional Amendment was a major breakthrough towards provincial autonomy and provinces were given right over natural resources.

He said 18th amendment brought a paradigm shift in the

political landscape as instead of center, provinces were granted

more autonomy.

He said Senate took a number of initiatives

for better coordination with provinces and to evolve an

institutional mechanism and had proposed amendments in this regard.

Rabbani said the provincial chief ministers could address

the house and apprize important matters related to federal government.

Regarding National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, he said the NFC was an important issue.

One of the major leaps towards empowering the Senate was to

extend equal voting rights during joint sitting of the Parliament as

currently the National Assembly outnumbers the Senate during the

joint session.

He remarked that this step would enable the Senate to play a

more effective and proactive role for provincial integration and

national unity.

He said balance of powers between the two houses of the parliament would further strengthen the federation in the long run.

Responding to a question from a member of the provincial

assembly on NAB plea bargain and the role of the Senate, the

Chairman Senate said plea bargain was a sensitive issue and the

matter was first raised in the Senate.

The Senate would play its constitutional role and would not let it die down.