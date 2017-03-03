Rabbani seeks information on targeted operation in Punjab

ISLAMABAD Mar 03 (APP): Chairman Senate Mina Raza Rabbani Friday sought detailed information from Interior Ministry on targeted operation in Punjab against terrorists.

Dealing with an adjournment motion by the Senators who had claimed that Pakhtun community was being targeted on the pretext of crackdown against terrorists, the Chairman directed that Minister for Interior to inform the House on this issue on Monday.

The adjournment motions were moved to the House by Senators Nisar Muhammad, Baz Muhammad Khan, Shahi Syed, Ilays Ahmed Bilour, Muhammad Daud Khan Achakzai and Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel.

The members had claimed that Pakhtun community was being targeted on the pretext of operation against terrorists.

The Chairman said it was a provincial matter and could not be allowed on an adjournment motion.

“Had we done this, more matters of provincial importance may land in the House”.

Therefore, he said, the issue should be raised on a point of public importance and “I am directing the minister to gather information from the Punjab government and inform the House.”

Commenting on the issue, Leader of the Opposition senator, Aitzaz Ahsan said it was a serious matter as there was no justification to allege any community for involevement in terrorism.

However, he supported action against terrorists and criminals beyond ethnicity as he said, “nobody should be doubted on the basis of ethnicity”.

Leader of the House Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq said, any issue that created an impression of discrimination must be addressed.

“There should be no discrimination in action against terrorists on the pretext of ethnicity,” he said and also supported the idea of sharing details with the House on this matter.

The Chairman rejected another adjournment motion by Senator Ateeq Sheikh to discuss causes and consequences of corruption scandal in Pakistan’s cricket.

The Chairman said, the matter was already being inquired, therefore the motion could not be taken up.

However, when the member stressed, the Chairman said, let the inquiry report come and we shall take up the matter as he asked the government to present the same to the House for consideration.