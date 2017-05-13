Rabbani for national dialogue to combat terrorism

QUETTA, May 13 (APP): Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday

time had come to initiate a national dialogue for a unanimous

narrative to foil intrigues against peace and prosperity in the

country.

Parliament was the only forum to evolve such a narrative, he said

while talking to reporters after visiting the injured of Mastung blast

here at Civil Hospital.

Referring to Indian hand behind terrorism in Balochistan, he

said Pakistan relations with India would remain disturbed unless the

Kashmir issue was not settled.

He, however, stressed the need for improved relations with

neighbouring countries including Iran, Afghanistan and SAARC member

states and said the parliamentary diplomacy between those countries

would greatly improve their mutual relations.

He condemned attack on Senate Deputy Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor

Haidery and killing of labourers in Gwadar.