Rabbani for evolving mechanism to resolve Ummah issues

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani
Wednesday said that Parliaments of the Muslim countries must come
forward and interact to evolve a mechanism for making concrete
efforts in order to resolve the issues being faced by the Ummah.
He was talking to a parliamentary delegation of Bahrain led by
Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of Shura Council, Kingdom of
Bahrain here at Parliament House.
Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq,
Deputy Chairman Senate Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Chairman Pak-
Bahrain Friendship Group in Senate of Pakistan Senator Hafiz
Hamdullah, Senators Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Azam Swati, Talha
Mehmood, Mushahid Hussain Syed and Sitiara Ayaz were also presented
during the meeting.
The delegation is currently visiting Pakistan on the
invitation of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.
The delegation laid wreath on the monument of “Unsung Heroes
of Democracy” and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the heroes of
the democracy and their unwavering commitment.
The delegation also visited the Gali-e-Dastoor, where a detailed briefing was given on the parliamentary and constitutional history of Pakistan.
The delegation also visit the refurbished library of the Senate and
appreciated the initiatives of the Senate Secretariat under the
leadership of Chairman Senate and expressed desire to assist the
Parliament of Bahrain in improving the library services.
Leader of the Barhrainian also recorded his impressions in the guest book.
Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that region is facing
turmoil and there was a dire need to put our heads together and
overcome the challenges posing threats to stability and security.
He said that this is an era of parliamentary diplomacy as it
is the most appropriate and viable option for furthering the ties
between the nations and resolving the issues.
He said that Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with Bahrain
and other Gulf countries and there is a need to further boost these
brotherly relations into extended economic ties to benefit from the
huge trade potential among these nations.
Chairman thanked on behalf of Pakistani people to the King of
Bahrain for establishing Nursing University in Pakistan which would
not only help improve health care facilities but the students of
this institution would serve as ambassadors for enhancing the
cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain.
Chairman Senate said that the cooperation between the
Parliaments of Muslim countries is direly needed keeping in view the
fact that entire Muslim world has been destabilized by the vested
interests of the different international powers.
In this scenario, he is said, it is important for the Muslim
parliaments to interact and find solution to these problems and
emerging challenges.
Chairman Senate apprized the visiting delegation that Pakistan
is facing terrorism but due to resilience of our people and various
efforts through security operations and political interventions,
“We have been able to overcome this menace to a great extent. We are
looking forward for cooperation in this area as well as boosting
economic ties between the two sides”, he remarked.
He further said that Pakistan has always been striving to have
friendly relations with neighboring countries but since inception of
the Modi government, India is gripped in a war hysteria.
It has not only violated the international agreements but also
carrying out severe human rights violations by committing atrocities
against the Kashmiri people of Indian occupied Kashmir, who are struggling for their rights.
He said that war is not a solution to any problem and Pakistan
believes in resolution of problems through peaceful dialogue
process.
The visiting chairman of Shura Council Ali Bi n Saleh Al Saleh
agreeing with the idea floated by the Chairman Senate of Pakistan
said that Muslim Ummah is passing through a very difficult time
which calls for unity among the Muslim countries and parliaments are
good platform to this effect.
He said that there is a huge potential for improving the
economic ties and offered that Pakistan especially its private
sector should benefit from these opportunities as Bahrain could
serve as a gate way for Pakistani products for trade with the Gulf
countries.
He further apprized that Bahrain is a tax free country which
would be beneficial for the investors from Pakistan. He said that
we are learning to improve the democracy and would benefit from the
experiences of Pakistan in this area.
The head of the visiting delegation invited the Chairman
Senate of Pakistan to visit Bahrain for further enhancing the
parliamentary relations between the two countries.
The parliamentarian from the both side exchange views in the
area of mutual cooperation.
