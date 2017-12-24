Rabbani discusses regional situation with Turkish, Iranian speakers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Sunday on the sidelines of Speakers International Conference of six countries here, held separate meetings with Speaker of Turkey Ismail Kahraman and Speaker of Iran Dr Ali Larijani and exchanged views on regional situation and matters of mutual interests aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

He said Pakistan would continue to play its role to promote regional and global peace.

“We have rendered sacrifices in war against terror and more than seventy thousand persons including security forces, civilian, man and women have lost their lives”, he said, adding, the people of Pakistan, as a nation have shown great resilience and the country was committed to root out terrorism.

He said Pakistan had been in the front-line in war on terror.

The chairman emphasized the need for improved regional cooperation and linkages to work for the betterment of the masses. The recent developments, he said, had brought Pakistan, Iran and Turkey more closer.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Raza Rabbani’s remarks and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and global peace.

Raza Rabbani said, “US policy on Jerusalem has created unrest across the globe and it will give rise to a new Intefada.”

He underscored the need for a proactive approach to overcome crisis being faced by Muslims.

“The Organization of Islamic Conference has to play a more vibrant role in protecting the Muslims against oppressions”, the chairman Senate remarked.

He said the new nexus between US, Israel and India would jeopardize regional and global peace.

The meetings also focused on enhanced parliamentary cooperation and trade linkages for benefit of the masses.