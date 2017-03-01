Rabbani calls for further strengthening of Pak France ties

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza

Rabbani has called for further strengthening of bilateral

relations between France and Pakistan through parliamentary exchanges and by boosting cooperation in diversified fields.

The Chairman Senate was talking to French Senator Pascal

Allizard, President, Pakistan France Friendship Group in the

Senate of France and Francoise Cartron, Vice President of Senate, who called on him at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, said a message received here Wednesday.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Mohammad Mohsin

Raza, Secretary Senate Amjad Pervez Malik and Ambassador of Pakistan Moin ul Haque were also present during the meeting.

Emphasizing the importance of regular interaction

between the parliamentarians of the two countries for building a better understanding, Raza Rabbani also underlined the need to further strengthen existing level of bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of trade, investment and security.

Senators Allizard and senator Cartron, who were part of

the French Senate delegation that visited Pakistan last year, expressed solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of recent terrorist attacks and offered condolences to the aggrieved families.

The two sides also discussed ways and means to enhance

mutual cooperation between the Senates of Pakistan and France.

The meeting was held during a stopover in Pairs by the

parliamentary delegation led by Chairman Senate on their return from an official visit to Cuba.