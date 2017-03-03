ISLAMABAD, March 3 (APP): Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani Friday announced panel of chairpersons to conduct the proceedings of 260th Senate session in absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.
Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Amjad Hassan and Sitara Ayaz will conduct proceedings of Upper House of the Parliament.
Rabbani announces panel of chairperson for Senate session
