RAAF chief meets PAF, PN chiefs

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Air Marshal Gavin Neil Davies Monday held separate meetings with Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Suhail Aman and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

The visiting dignitary held meetings with the forces chiefs while visiting the Air Head Quarters (AHQ) and Naval Head Quarters (NHQ) here, a PAF press release said.

On arrival, the distinguished guest was received at AHQ by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman where a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) presented him the guard of honour.

The RAAF chief paid homage to the martyrs of the PAF by laying wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

The visiting dignitary was introduced to the principal staff officers of the PAF. He was also given a detailed briefing on the PAF.

Later, he called on Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman in his office where both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

The RAAF chief lauded the PAF’s leading role in the operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorism.

He appreciated the high morale and sound professionalism of the PAF personnel.

Sohail Aman emphasized the importance of mutual training and conduct

of operational exercises between the two air forces to benefit from each other experiences.

The RAAF chief who is on an official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of the PAF, later visited NHQ and met the naval chief.

They discussed matters of professional interest, a spokesman of Pakistan Navy (PN) said.

Pakistan’s Naval Chief highlighted the role of his force in the war against terror.

He also enlightened about the role of the PN in the Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan and anti-piracy operations.

The RAAF chief eulogized the role of the PN for peace in the region and establishment of maritime security.