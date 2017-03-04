QWP leader killed

PESHAWAR, Mar 4 (APP): A senior lawyer and local office bearers of Quami Wattan Party (QWP), Mohammad Jan Gagyani Saturday was killed by unidentified assailants in tehsil, Shabqadar of Charsadda.

According to police, the victim was on his way to tehsil courts, when attackers opened indiscriminate firing on him in Hijizai area of tehsil, Shabqadar.

The injured was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene.

Meanwhile law enforcement agencies have started a search operation in the area to arrest the perpetrators.