Qureshi writes to UN bodies to take immediate cognizance of deteriorating IoK situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Pakistan on Saturday called upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), particularly after the additional deployment of Indian Army troops and latest provocation of using the cluster ammunition on the civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan reiterated its call for world community’s role through letters addressed to UN Secretary General and the Presidents of UN Security Council and UN General Assembly by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi drawing their attention to the evolving situation in IOK.

The Heads of Mission in Islamabad from the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council were also briefed in the day on these serious developments and their implications for regional peace and security, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement.