Qureshi visits Kabul; stresses greater synergy for long term regional peace, stability

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday while apprising the Afghan leadership on Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate an intra-Afghan dialogue, stressed the need for greater synergy among regional countries to ensure long term peace and stability in the region.

The foreign minister visited Kabul on the first leg of his four-nation tour to Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to discuss further strengthening of bilateral relations.