Qureshi, US Senator reiterated demand for Kashmiris rights

MULTAN, Oct 05 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Senator Chris Van Hollen Saturday reiterated demand for lifting of curfew and communications blackout in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The US Senator Chris Van Hollen accompanying US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W.Jones paid a visit to the Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakriya on first day of 780th three-day Urs ceremonies to pay respect to the renowned saint.