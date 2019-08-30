Qureshi urges world to hold India accountable for ‘gruesome torture’ on Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said innocent Kashmiris

were facing unprecedented abuse under illegal Indian occupation and called upon the world to hold India accountable for gruesome torture on civilians.

The foreign minister in a tweet said protection from torture was a ‘jus cogens’ (compelling law) international norm, prohibited in absolute terms by Convention Against Torture, Common Article 3 of Geneva Conventions and customary international humanitarian law.