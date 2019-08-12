Qureshi urges Pakistani diaspora to come out against Indian oppression on Aug 15

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday urged the Pakistani diaspora living across the world to come out zealously on August 15 (Indian Independence Day) declared as Black Day by Pakistan to protest Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.

“On this historic day, you will have to come out with a new fervor. On August 14, Pakistanis and Kashmiris will have to observe as solidarity day unitedly. I appeal to Pakistanis living across the world to come out with families and observe Black Day, what they call (Indians) their Independence Day,” he said addressing a gathering of Kashmiri refugees at Refugee camp here in the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.