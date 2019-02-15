Qureshi urges German investors to benefit from Pakistan’s pro-investors policies

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday invited the German companies to take advantage of Pakistan’s investor friendly policies, especially in the fields of energy, infrastructure development and agriculture.

In a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the foreign minister also urged the German firms to take advantage of Pakistan’s investment policies in the fields of food processing, energy, mining, manufacturing, water and waste management, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction at the current level of bilateral relations and agreed to translate the existing friendship and mutual goodwill into a strong political and economic partnership.

The foreign minister appreciated the trade and investment relations and welcomed the entry of Volkswagen into the Pakistani market.

The two foreign ministers discussed a wide range of regional and international issues.

Underscoring the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, the foreign minister stated that Pakistan was facilitating the ongoing talks between the United States and Taliban as a shared responsibility and in good faith.

He hoped that the talks would result in an intra-Afghan dialogue leading to lasting peace in the country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also highlighted the continued atrocities perpetrated by the security forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work closely to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.