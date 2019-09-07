Qureshi urges EU to speak out for upholding fundamental rights in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore and discussed the growing scale and gravity of the human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the past five weeks.

The foreign minister noted that India’s illegal and unilateral actions not only contravened international law, they had caused human suffering, shrunk democratic space and clamped down on fundamental rights and freedoms, said a Foreign Office statement issued Friday night.