Qureshi, UK minister agree to further intensify cooperation in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, United Kingdom (UK)’s Minister of State for Commonwealth and United Nations (UN) at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Monday expressed their satisfaction at the current level of bilateral interaction and agreed to further intensify cooperation in diverse fields.

The foreign minister, during a meeting, underlined the need for increased cooperation in trade, investment and education spheres.

He acknowledged assistance of UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) for advancement of education and health sectors in Pakistan.

He appreciated the invaluable contribution made by the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, especially in deepening people-to-people contacts.