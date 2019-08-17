Qureshi terms UNSC’s deliberations, a diplomatic victory for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday termed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) deliberations on the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K) as a huge development in the last five decades which vindicated Pakistan’s stance over the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a press conference along with Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, Advisor to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan and Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, he said the highest forum of the world, had reaffirmed its commitments to its eleven resolutions over IoJ&K.