Qureshi postpone his official visit to Japan due to evolving situation in South Asia: FO

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has postponed his official visit to Japan, scheduled from February 24 to 27 February, due to the evolving situation in South Asia, a Foreign Office statement issued here Wednesday said.

The Foreign Minister, who was due to visit Japan at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, was scheduled to meet with the country’s leadership to discuss international issue, bilateral relations and recent situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.