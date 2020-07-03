Qureshi phones ECO secretary general; assures Pakistan’s support for enhanced integration among members

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday telephoned Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Dr. Hadi Soleimanpour wherein he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the organization and its processes.

During the conversation, the foreign minister assured the ECO secretary general of Pakistan’s full support for greater integration and enhanced cooperation between the ECO members states in line with ECO Vision 2025

Both the sides exchanged views on the matters relating to ECO’s vision, response to COVID-19, ECO’s projects for enhanced economic cooperation and connectivity, and developments in the region, a Foreign Office press release said.

Pakistan, being one of the founding members of ECO, has been at the forefront of efforts to transform this multilateral platform into a formidable economic bloc and effective instrument of regional economic cooperation.

The foreign minister apprised the ECO secretary general of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries.

He said that coordinated and comprehensive actions were essential to create fiscal space needed by the developing world to deal with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

The foreign minister extended Pakistan’s support for early convening of ECO Health Ministers’ virtual conference to chalk out a comprehensive regional response to COVID-19 threat.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concern over the double lockdown in IOJ&K, exacerbation of situation due to COVID-19, intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces, and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He underlined the importance of urgent steps by the international community to help address the grave situation.

The foreign minister also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process and underlined that the historic opportunity created by the US-Taliban Peace Agreement should be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The secretary general condemned the Karachi Stock Exchange terrorist attack and extended condolences over the loss of precious lives.

Appreciating Pakistan’s active role in ECO as a founding member, he updated the foreign minister on ECO’s different initiatives to advance the objectives of socio-economic development and regional integration.

The foreign minister and ECO secretary general agreed to remain in touch to take forward the shared goals of Pakistan and ECO.