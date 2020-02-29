Qureshi meets Norwegian foreign minister in Doha

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday met his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Søreide in Doha on the sideline of the signing ceremony of the US-Taliban peace deal.

Both the foreign ministers appreciated the positive headway in the bilateral relations and agreed to strengthen the ties in the areas of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his Norwegian counterpart on the unilateral Indian actions to revoke the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kahmir.

The Norwegian foreign minister lauded Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace process.