Qureshi launches ‘FM Direct’ app for digital connect with all MoFA officers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday launched a mobile application ‘FM Direct’ for a direct digital connection between him and all officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For the first time in the history of the institution, each officer irrespective of the grade or location, is directly connected with the Foreign Minister.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of ‘FM Direct’, Foreign Minister Qureshi said digitization of the Ministry would introduce a “prominent change in ethics and work culture”.

The foreign minister said the ‘FM Direct’ was a new and evolved way of thinking, encapsulating the spirit of meritocracy and transparency” within the Foreign Office through digital communications.

“The mobile application has been introduced during COVID-19 pandemic as an efficient and swift medium of internal communication, in cognizance of the critical importance of interactive and responsive multi-stakeholder coordination and dialogue,” he said.

Qureshi said in next step, the Ministry would be made paperless and digitized .

He said the step under ‘Vision FO’ aimed at promoting a macro vision, digital landscape and a transparent way of communications.

He acknowledged the contribution of Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in helping the launch of application.

He mentioned holding of ‘FM Connect coffee mornings’, where he regularly connected with a diversity of stakeholders across the country each month, to help frame a more progressive and inclusive foreign policy.

The foreign minister said he was in touch with Digital Diplomacy Group for setting up a more digitally connected system for the Ministry.

Earlier in December 2019, Foreign Minister Qureshi introduced #VisionFO to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of his Public Diplomacy Initiative to promote a macro vision, digital landscape and a transparent way of communications.

He said the Foreign Office has introduced the concept of e-office and invested in secure, encrypted video conferencing facilities connecting it with its key missions across the world.

He has also introduced an advisory council, engaging the expert views of seasoned retired diplomats.