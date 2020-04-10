Qureshi hands over Rs 10mln cheque to PM donated by ministry staffers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan here and handed him over a cheque valuing Rs 10.18 million donated by the staffers and officers of his ministry for PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

The foreign minister said that his ministry was ready to further strengthen the national strife against the coronavirus.

The prime minister lauded the spirit shown by the staffers of the Foreign Ministry for the Corona Relief Fund.