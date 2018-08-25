Qureshi hails PM’s austerity measures

MULTAN, Aug 25 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the hearts of masses by announcing and adopting austerity measures with an aim to reduce expenses and improve economy of the country.

In a press release issued by local media cell “Babul Qureshi” here, he said the country was passing through crises of economy, water scarcity, energy, closure of industry and others.

He appreciated the step of Prime Minister Imran Khan to live in a small house having only three bed-rooms, setting an example of austerity.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to convert the PM House into a university and the decision would surely bring bright future for youngsters.

He said the PTI government would make a task force and bring looted money back to the country.

He also maintained that reforms would be introduced in the Punjab police department on pattern of KP Police. Similarly, the government would also change local government bodies with an aim to facilitate the masses at gross-root level.

He hoped that a good number of overseas Pakistanis would cast votes in favour of the PTI and said the previous governments deliberately kept overseas Pakistanis deprived of voting rights.