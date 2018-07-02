Qureshi expresses need for deployment of army for holding transparent election

MULTAN, July 2 (APP)::Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday expressed the need for deployment of army personnel for holding transparent election.

Talking to the media, he said that demands of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were illogical and added how disqualified

persons could be allowed to contest election.

About demand to change of Caretaker CM Punjab, Shah Mehmood

Qureshi said that Caretaker CM Punjab had no political agenda and

he was capable of holding transparent election.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi alleged that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was

trying to derail democracy and create lawlessness

in the country. He added that Nawaz Sharif also wanted to avoid

contesting election.

On the occasion, ex-deputy mayor Municipal Corporation Multan

Naeem Ansari joined the PTI.