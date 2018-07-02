Qureshi expresses need for deployment of army for holding transparent election

MULTAN, July 2 (APP)::Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday expressed the need for deployment of army personnel for holding transparent election.
Talking to the media, he said that demands of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were illogical and added how disqualified
persons could be allowed to contest election.
About demand to change of Caretaker CM Punjab, Shah Mehmood
Qureshi said that Caretaker CM Punjab had no political agenda and
he was capable of holding transparent election.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi alleged that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was
trying to derail democracy and create lawlessness
in the country. He added that Nawaz Sharif also wanted to avoid
contesting election.
On the occasion, ex-deputy mayor Municipal Corporation Multan
Naeem Ansari joined the PTI.