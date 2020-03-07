Qureshi discusses southern Punjab secretariat establishment with CM Buzdar

LAHORE, Mar 7 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office here on Saturday and discussed with him establishment of southern Punjab secretariat, matters of mutual interest and current political situation in the province.

The CM said that the past rulers gave false hopes to people of southern Punjab and utilised funds of southern Punjab in their favourite and selected areas. People of southern Punjab rejected those who hoodwinked them in the name of development.

He said the people of south Punjab have given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) now and the incumbent government would honour it by fulfilling all the promises made with them. The people of southern Punjab would get their due rights and process of development would be started at grassroots, he added.

The chapter of unjustified distribution of development funds had been closed now, he said adding that the government was focused on bringing the backward areas at par with the developed areas. Buzdar said all administrative preparations regarding establishment of southern Punjab secretariat had been completed.

He said that under the access to village project, roads of rural areas would be repaired and constructed. New hospitals, colleges and universities would be set up in south Punjab. The only agenda of the government was to serve the masses as the foundation of progress and prosperity had been laid, he added.