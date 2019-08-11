Qureshi demands India to lift curfew restrictions in IoK on Eid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday demanded the Indian government to ease curfew restrictions in the Indian occupied Kashmir on Eid ul Azha and allow the Kashmiri people to offer sacrifices of animals on the occasion freely.

The minister, in an interview with Radio Pakistan, said this year Pakistan would celebrate Independence Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said since the martyrdom of Burhan Wani in 2016, Kashmiris had shown great courage and passion against the continued suppression of India.