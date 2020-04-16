Qureshi calls for unconditional support of developing countries to counter COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday called for unconditional support for revival of economies of the developing countries to counter COVID-19 as pandemic’s socio- economic impact was far greater in the developing world.

The Foreign Minister was talking to country head of IMF in Pakistan, Teresa Daban Sanchez , who called on him here at the Foreign Office. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Director General UN Farrukh Iqbal Khan were also present in the meeting.

The Foreign Minister welcomed decision of the IMF, World Bank and G-20 countries to facilitate developing countries in payment of debts and economic assistance allowing for more fiscal space to tackle health and economic crisis of COVID-19.

Present situation of COVID-19 and its negative impacts on the economy were discussed in details during the meeting, a press release of the Foreign Office issued here said.

The Foreign Minister said that despite having limited economic resources, Pakistan had taken effective steps to counter spread of coronavirus and its negative economic impacts. He said the pandemic had affected economies of the entire world but it had severe negative impacts on the developing countries.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed for a Global Initiative on Debt Relief to developing nations; so that these countries could utilize their resources to counter the pandemic and to save lives of people.

Both sides agreed to continue mutual consultation on COVID-19 situation and to counter this pandemic effectively.