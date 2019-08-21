Qureshi briefs Swedish counterpart on illegal Indian move in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday briefed his Swedish counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions taken by India to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

During a telephonic conversation with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom, the foreign minister discussed with him the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.He emphasized the steps by India were a violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and international law.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to complete lockdown and communications blackout for the past 17 days, said a Foreign Office press release.