Qureshi briefs his Azeri counterpart of HRs, humanitarian situation in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday apprised his Azeri counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) following India’s illegal and unilateral steps.

The Foreign Minister underlined that a complete lockdown of millions of Kashmiris had continued, with unabated curfew, the entire Kashmiri leadership incarcerated, all channels of communication including landline telephone, cellular networks and the internet being blocked, and food and medicine shortages being faced by the people.