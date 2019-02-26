Qureshi briefs diplomatic corps on intrusion by Indian Aircrafts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday briefed the members of the diplomatic corps about the Indian violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The foreign minister informed the diplomatic corps that at approximately 0254 hours, 6-8 Indian aircraft were effectively intercepted by Pakistani Air Force Jets and forced to scuttle back while randomly releasing their ordnance which landed in uninhabited remote area.